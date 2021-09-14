National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,574 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,942. The company has a 50-day moving average of $483.85 and a 200-day moving average of $470.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

