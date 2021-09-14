National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 907 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,213,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,910,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.22. The stock had a trading volume of 58,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,225. The company has a market cap of $214.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

