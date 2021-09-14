National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 130,465 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,216,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

SPYG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $67.16. 96,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,529. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $68.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

