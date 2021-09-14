National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,942 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.52.

FedEx stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.96. The company had a trading volume of 84,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,002. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $230.27 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.68 and a 200 day moving average of $285.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

