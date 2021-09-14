National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after acquiring an additional 411,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,566 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.20. 230,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,258,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,521,719.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,265,512 shares of company stock worth $3,133,228,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.