National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in AT&T by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 979,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 113,214 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. 577,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,825,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

