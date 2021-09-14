National Bankshares Boosts Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target to C$9.75

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Artemis Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Artemis Gold stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. 48,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,894. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. Artemis Gold has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

