Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.
OTCMKTS GASNY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. 3,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,869. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.39.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.
