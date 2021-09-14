Navcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.40 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.40 million and $871,205.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,609,118 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

