Navcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.62 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.94 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005414 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00031333 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00033010 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,613,874 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

