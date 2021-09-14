Navigation Capital Partners Ii Sells 6,079 Shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Stock

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) major shareholder Navigation Capital Partners Ii sold 6,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $24,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:AVCT remained flat at $$3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday. 72,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,544. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 54.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

