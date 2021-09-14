NCC Group (LON:NCC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities increased their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 318 ($4.15) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC stock opened at GBX 307.50 ($4.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £950.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 315.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 293.28. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 169.37 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 348 ($4.55).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.