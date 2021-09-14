NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.15 Per Share

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:NCC opened at GBX 307.26 ($4.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £949.36 million and a PE ratio of 68.78. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 169.37 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 293.28.

NCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 318 ($4.15) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

