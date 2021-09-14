nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Barclays upped their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company.

Get nCino alerts:

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $254,459.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $397,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,583 shares of company stock worth $9,258,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,981 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,658,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,309,000 after buying an additional 579,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 99.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after buying an additional 1,628,407 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino in the first quarter valued at about $159,212,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCNO opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33. nCino has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.54 and a beta of 1.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.