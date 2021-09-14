nCino (NCNO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO):

9/2/2021 – nCino had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – nCino had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – nCino had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – nCino had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – nCino was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

7/16/2021 – nCino is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.54 and a beta of 1.88. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $90.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get nCino Inc alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. nCino’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $1,986,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $63,140.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $397,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,583 shares of company stock worth $9,258,726. 35.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of nCino by 38.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,680 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth approximately $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 99.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 253.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth approximately $89,761,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.