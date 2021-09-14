Nebulas Price Hits $0.45 (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000967 BTC on exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $27.04 million and $4.57 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00335728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00062237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00146049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.74 or 0.00818787 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,374,936 coins and its circulating supply is 59,859,138 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

