Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. 81,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 162,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLLSF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nel ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

