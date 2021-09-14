Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.56 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $458.83 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,771.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.36 or 0.07244445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.00394336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $636.91 or 0.01361742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00122392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.82 or 0.00564048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.54 or 0.00516422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00338600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,636,355,897 coins and its circulating supply is 27,811,619,330 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

