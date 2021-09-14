Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Announces Earnings Results

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

