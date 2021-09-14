Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Issues Earnings Results

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

UEPS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.62. 2,250,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,484. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $261.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

