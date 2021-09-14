Netbox Coin (NBX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $352,945.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $352,945.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00137848 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,764,370 coins and its circulating supply is 78,150,508 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.