Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Down 93.0% in August

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth $40,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. 70,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,179. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

