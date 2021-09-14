NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Shares Down 0.8%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 73,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 122,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Mark Christianson sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $76,162.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,077,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,086.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 1.50% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

