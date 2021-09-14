Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Tops $1.01

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 343.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00137522 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

