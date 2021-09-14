Neutrino USD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.82 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $510.21 million and $8.82 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00079290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00122850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00172345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,752.68 or 0.99897594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.52 or 0.07150586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.54 or 0.00911399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 513,963,579 coins and its circulating supply is 513,962,996 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

