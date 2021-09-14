Neutron (NTRN) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Neutron has a market capitalization of $92,502.08 and $135.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutron has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.