Nevro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,783 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 741% compared to the typical daily volume of 212 call options.

NVRO traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,160. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.19.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth approximately $25,866,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth approximately $5,287,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVRO. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.