New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 523,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NWWCF stock remained flat at $$3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. New China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.
About New China Life Insurance
