New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been given a $2.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Shares of New Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 115,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,042. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $837.44 million, a P/E ratio of -122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 743,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 413,400 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 142,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

