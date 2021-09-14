New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial cut New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $844.25 million, a P/E ratio of -124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 285,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in New Gold by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Gold by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 194.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

