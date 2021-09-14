New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NHPEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, upgraded shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get New Hope alerts:

NHPEF opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. New Hope has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.