New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 623.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,800 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for 2.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Benchmark cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

NYSE EDU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,738,984. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

