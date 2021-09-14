New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the quarter. MINISO Group accounts for approximately 9.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. owned about 0.28% of MINISO Group worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,925,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,350 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,430,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,580,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after buying an additional 197,329 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 5,893.4% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after buying an additional 2,946,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the second quarter worth about $37,268,000. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

MNSO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. 2,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,947. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.21. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

