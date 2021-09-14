New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Invests $5.63 Million in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 280,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000. Vipshop accounts for about 3.0% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. 160,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,831,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

