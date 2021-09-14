New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Purchases Shares of 142,200 Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 142,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Baozun accounts for about 2.7% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Baozun as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,799 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after buying an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baozun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,657 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baozun by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,538. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

