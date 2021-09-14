New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,336 shares during the quarter. Yum China makes up approximately 9.6% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. owned 0.07% of Yum China worth $18,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,885. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

