New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 2,325 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Ichor worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 12.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 12.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 123,171 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.26.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

