New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 31,300 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Blink Charging as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

BLNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

