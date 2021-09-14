New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

