New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Clarus worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Clarus by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Clarus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $113,483.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,524.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,897 shares of company stock valued at $473,034. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $917.67 million, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

