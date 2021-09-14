New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFII shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

NYSE:TFII opened at $112.59 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.79.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.