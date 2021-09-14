New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of PGT Innovations worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $98,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.46. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

