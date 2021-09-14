New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.18 Million Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of SMART Global worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 99.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 1,531.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SMART Global by 662.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 88,274 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on SGH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,989.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,021,840 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

