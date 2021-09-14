New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFII. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Shares of TFII opened at $112.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.79. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $116.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

