New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.36 Million Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,523,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.