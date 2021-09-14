New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

AVXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Dawson James lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

