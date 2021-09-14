New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of MiMedx Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 430,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

