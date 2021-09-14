New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Yandex by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,341 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after acquiring an additional 456,198 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,984,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after acquiring an additional 435,345 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,389,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,004,000 after acquiring an additional 405,843 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ YNDX opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 160.26, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61.
Yandex Profile
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
Read More: Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.