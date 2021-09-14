New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,681 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Codexis worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at $140,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 84.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

