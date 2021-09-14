New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,770 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Green Plains worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

